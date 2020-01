1917 and Just Mercy hit theaters

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A riveting war film and a movie about social injustice start on area screens this week. Here to review 1917 and Just Mercy Is Film Critic, Chuck Koplinski.

1917

Two young British soldiers (Dean-Charles Chapman & George MacKay) during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Sam Mendes’ approach of filming most of the movie as one continuous take is ambitious and lends an immediacy to the story that’s effective. While it loses a bit of steam at the end, this is still a worthwhile testament to the horrors of war. 3

Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 119 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

Just Mercy

World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx[CK1] ). Though compelling, the beats of this story are very familiar and the entire film flirts with going through the motions throughout. However, Foxx’s passionate performance and a strong supporting turn from Tim Blake Nelson as a fellow abused convict make it worthwhile. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 136 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)