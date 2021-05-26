17th Annual Festival of Quilts at Cunningham Children’s Home

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Cunningham Children’s Home is hosting their 17th annual Festival of Quilts.















A place to call home

Through our residential services, a community converges to give hope to those who need it most—youth who suffer from serious emotional and behavioral challenges and autism spectrum disorders that have been caused by abuse, neglect, mental illness, and more. Our highly-skilled, caring professionals work to provide a therapeutic environment 24 hours a day, every day.

A good education

Through the generosity of our supporters, Cunningham offers three Special Education programs where youth experience life changing opportunities that help them develop the learning and coping skills they need to complete high school and become successful in our communities.

A safe community

Our agency continues to expand opportunities to care for youth, adults and families in our community including counseling expertise, providing linkages to individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, services to help runaway youth and short-term services, interventions and support to children and youth with emotional and/or behavioral problems identified as being at risk of being removed from their current homes.

People think we are just a children’s home when actually Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 777 children, youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs including residential treatment, special education and community-based services.

UPCOMING EVENT:

17th Annual Festival of Quilts

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N. Cunningham Avenue, Urbana, IL 61802