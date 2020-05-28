16th annual Festival of Quilts to be held virtually

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Covid-19 has changed lives and events. However, it’s not stopping Cunningham Children’s Home from hosting their yearly quilt show. It’s still happening in your community.. in the virtual world. Ginger Mills, Director of Advancement, shares how they’re making it happen.

Our first ever virtual festival of quilts!

Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 731 children, youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs including residential treatment, special education and community-based services. While the number of youth, adults and families served last year increased by 40%, a gap remains between the cost of services provided and what is off set by state funding.







All proceeds from the festival of quilts, Cunningham’s signature fundraiser, will support the efforts to close the funding gap so Cunningham can continue to meet the needs of the young people in our care and youth, adults and families in our community. We remain committed to our mission to nourish hope through effective solutions so children thrive and families flourish.

Cunningham Children’s Home signature fundraiser, the festival of quilts

We’re going online!

We invite you to join us for the 16th annual festival of quilts—our signature fundraiser—from the comfort of your own home. This year’s event will be online june 1-5—five days of virtual fundraising!

Quilts are not only beautiful but often tell a story by capturing a moment or representing a cause. As we prepare for our first ever virtual festival of quilts, we are reminded many times over how our wonderful community continues to find ways to connect, to support and to bring hope to others, even now.

Online quilt sale featuring more than 100 beautiful traditional and contemporary quilts and wall hangings available for purchase. The festival site will go live on Monday, June 1st at 9 a.m. and will be available on this page.