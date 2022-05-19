Ch)ampaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is hosting their 13th Annual Prom Benefit at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday, June 4 from 7-11pm. The community can get involved by purchasing tickets to the event or donating to their favorite court candidate at prombenefit.com. The male & female candidates that raise the most money will be crown Prom King & Queen the night of the event.

Every $1 donated to Eastern Illinois Foodbank can provide enough nutritious food to feed one of our neighbors for an entire day. Our annual Prom Benefit is our largest fundraising event of the year. This year, we aim to raise 375,000 meals.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank feeds more than 350,000 people throughout 18 counties in eastern Illinois through our network of food pantries alone.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is the largest hunger-relief organization in eastern Illinois.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank

2405 North Shore Dr

Urbana, IL 61802

http://www.prombenefit.com