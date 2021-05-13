13 Thursdays back for the summer

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to announce the return of 13 Thursdays our annual 13-week promotion featuring deals at participating businesses in campustown starting May 20. Get out and explore new local businesses in campustown every Thursday for a chance to win great prizes all summer.

20 businesses are offering special deals every Thursday. Need to grab breakfast? We guarantee Cracked or Four Breakfast has something to offer. Find clothes and merchandise on sale at Ragstock, Game Day Spirit, and the Illini Union Bookstore. There are so many new flavors to try from Korean cuisine to bubble tea. The more businesses you support, the more times you’ll be entered into a raffle to win a grand prize.

We are also offering free family-friendly programs this summer starting in June like trolley rides with the Champaign Park District, learn (and relearn) to ride MTD buses, and a campustown scavenger hunt. Public picnic tables will be placed on the Boneyard Greenway near 5th and Green for additional public seating. Free parking at the Campus Center Parking Deck will also be available each Thursday for individuals who visit the participating businesses.

Participants can find the business passport and explorers’ guide by downloading the free Eventzee app from Google Play or the App Store. Create a free account and find the event using the code CAMPUSTOWN. Visit ChampaignCenter.com/13-Thursdays for more information. Bon voyage!

Champaign Center Partnership

217-352-2400

301 N Neil St, Ste 400, Champaign, IL 61820