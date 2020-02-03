Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 12th annual Prom Benefit for Hunger Relief will be March 7, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn from 7-11 pm. This year’s theme is Hunger Avengers – a Bruce Wayne black tie event with the opportunity for guests to discover their hunger-fighting alter egos.

One of the highlights of the event is the crowning of the Prom King & Queen – the prom court candidates that raise the most money for Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Two of the candidates, Jessica Hogue and Mitch Wilson, will be accompanying Molly Delaney to talk about what it means to them to be part of this year’s prom court.

Individual tickets for the event go on sale February 3 and tables are also still available for purchase.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank exists to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois. We work with a network of 170 partners such as pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to distribute food to more than 58,000 people each month throughout our 18-county service area. The Prom Benefit is one of our major fundraising events each year that helps us to continue fighting hunger.

Anyone can go online and “vote” for their favorite prom king or queen candidate by donating to their campaign online. We have peer-to-peer fundraising pages set up for each court member available at https://www.eifoodbank.org/news/events/prom/prom-court.html

We are the largest foodbank of our kind in eastern Illinois and serve an 18-county area.

We’d like to invite viewers to go to prombenefit.com to support a prom king or queen candidate by donating to their fundraising campaign, buy tickets to the event, or sign up to volunteer at the event.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank

217-328-3663

2405 North Shore Dr, Urbana IL 61802