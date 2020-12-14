12 Days of Christmas Countdown with Common Thread Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kelli Baker, owner of Common Thread Boutique, shares details on the 12 days of deals her boutique has to offer holiday shoppers.

Here’s more from Kelli: We know the most about finding great fashion finds that are great quality, yet affordable! We have found that opening an online business and the process that that entails is very interesting to people as well.

We love helping find clothes that make them feel amazing! We want our customers to find outfits that make them feel confident every time that put it on and walk out the door! The biggest question we get is will this look good on me, or can you help me build a wardrobe.

We are different from other because we are a mother and daughter trio! We try to find clothes that spans generations from mom to daughters. We believe there is no age to fashion….there is a COMMON THREAD!

Beginning December 13th we will beging the Twelve Days of Christmas Countdown! We will be offering a different special each day! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for daily announcements!