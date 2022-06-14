Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
The 10th Year for the Battle for the Border All-Star Game is Friday June 24th featuring the Western Indiana Boys & Girls verse the East Central Boys and Girls. Both of these events will be at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Girls game at 5:30 pm Boys 7:00 pm.
Proceeds goes toward scholarships & touch screen with Hall of Famers on it.
Dream Comes True for Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame
The dream of creating a Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is becoming a reality at the Palmer Arena in Danville. An inaugural class of individuals and teams has been selected. Plaques and photos honoring the selections will line the concourse walls of the Palmer Arena.
The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is designed to honor outstanding athletic achievement by athletes, coaches, teams, and others from 50 high schools and Danville Area Community College in eastern Illinois and western Indiana. Names of potential honorees came from recommendations and suggestions from area residents.
The group putting together the selections and completing the work for the Hall of Fame are:
John Spezia – long-time local, national and international basketball coach and Chairman of the Palmer Arena Board of Directors
Jim Sheppard – Hall of Fame Public Address Announcer for the University of Illinois basketball and football for many years
Joe Dunagan – General Manager of the Palmer Arena
Lions Club, thanks to the work of William Wallpe and Greg Green
The inaugural class includes:
Athletes
Edmund ‘Zeke” Bratkowski, Schlarman
Richard Byrd, Milford
Mike Christian, Schlarman
Candace Dark, Fountain Central
Greg Davis, Schlarman
Tony “Bones” Davis, Schlarman
Wilbur “Sonny” Dickson, Danville
Darrin Fletcher, Oakwood
Tom Fletcher, Oakwood
Mike Hatfield, Hoopeston -East Lynn
Tiffany Johnson, Danville
Steve Jones, DACC
Anthony Jones, Danville
Richard “Sleepy” Klein, Schlarman
Joe Krakoski, Westville
Lia Biehl Lukkarenin, Oakwood
Greg Matta, Hoopeston – East Lynn
Kristin McBride, Hoopeston Area
Bill “Fig” Newton, Rockville
Kyle O’Brien, DACC
Stephanie White, Seeger
Sean Wilkus, Westville
Bryan Williams, Schlarman
Britney Rayburn, Attica
Ron Rigoni, Danville
Tom Smerdel, Danville
Josh “Smitty” Smith, Attica
Gabe Spezia, Westville
Willie Stinson, Schlarman
Melvin “Cotton” Whitlock, Danville
Rich Stoll, Attica
Coaches
Roger Beals, Chrisman
Greg Colby, Schlarman
Randy Feller, Hoopeston Area
Gene Gourley, Danville
Terry Hill, DACC
Greg Kirby, Danville
Dave Markwell, Oakwood
Thad Matta, Hoopeston – East Lynn
Clayton Miller, Westville
Paul Shebby, Danville/Schlarman
Mike Small, Danville
John Spezia, DACC
Joe Springer, DACC
Ray Wittmann, Oakwood
Legends
Fowler Connell, Commercial-News, WDAN
Max Shaffer, WDAN
Glenn “Braz” Brasel, Hoopeston
Jim Hellwig, Fountain Central
Gene Lash, Danville
Jim Richards, Hoopeston
Jim Sheppard, University of Illinois
Virgil Sweet, Covington
Ned Whitesell, Danville
Teams
Attica—2001 Boys basketball IHSAA Class A State Champions
Chrisman—1989 Boys Cross Country IHSA Class A State Champions
Chrisman—1989 Girls Cross Country IHSA Class A State Champions
DACC—1991 Men’s Basketball NJCAA Div. II National Champions
DACC—1994 Men’s Cross Country NJCAA Div. II National Champions
DACC—1993 Women’s Cross Country NJCAA Div. II National Champions
Danville—1982 Boys Golf IHSA Class AA State Champions
Danville—1946 Boys Tennis IHSA State Champions
Danville—1925 Boys Track & Field IHSA State Co-Champions
Fountain Central –1983 Football IHSAA Class A State Champions
North Vermillion—2002 Girls Basketball IHSAA Class A State Champions
Schlarman—1980 Football IHSA Class 2A State Champions
Seeger—2004 Football IHSAA Class A State Champions
Turkey Run—1996 Softball IHSAA State Champions
Westville—1923 Football Record 10-0 (unscored upon)
All the individuals and teams in the inaugural class of the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame have unique stories of their achievements and contributions to the community.
For more information contact: John Spezia 217-274-8898 coachspeziainc@aol.com or Joe Dunagan (217) 431-2424 jdunagan@palmerarena.com.