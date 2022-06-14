Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The 10th Year for the Battle for the Border All-Star Game is Friday June 24th featuring the Western Indiana Boys & Girls verse the East Central Boys and Girls. Both of these events will be at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Girls game at 5:30 pm Boys 7:00 pm.

Proceeds goes toward scholarships & touch screen with Hall of Famers on it.

Dream Comes True for Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

The dream of creating a Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is becoming a reality at the Palmer Arena in Danville. An inaugural class of individuals and teams has been selected. Plaques and photos honoring the selections will line the concourse walls of the Palmer Arena.

The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is designed to honor outstanding athletic achievement by athletes, coaches, teams, and others from 50 high schools and Danville Area Community College in eastern Illinois and western Indiana. Names of potential honorees came from recommendations and suggestions from area residents.

The group putting together the selections and completing the work for the Hall of Fame are:

John Spezia – long-time local, national and international basketball coach and Chairman of the Palmer Arena Board of Directors

Jim Sheppard – Hall of Fame Public Address Announcer for the University of Illinois basketball and football for many years

Joe Dunagan – General Manager of the Palmer Arena

Lions Club, thanks to the work of William Wallpe and Greg Green

The inaugural class includes:

Athletes

Edmund ‘Zeke” Bratkowski, Schlarman

Richard Byrd, Milford

Mike Christian, Schlarman

Candace Dark, Fountain Central

Greg Davis, Schlarman

Tony “Bones” Davis, Schlarman

Wilbur “Sonny” Dickson, Danville

Darrin Fletcher, Oakwood

Tom Fletcher, Oakwood

Mike Hatfield, Hoopeston -East Lynn

Tiffany Johnson, Danville

Steve Jones, DACC

Anthony Jones, Danville

Richard “Sleepy” Klein, Schlarman

Joe Krakoski, Westville

Lia Biehl Lukkarenin, Oakwood

Greg Matta, Hoopeston – East Lynn

Kristin McBride, Hoopeston Area

Bill “Fig” Newton, Rockville

Kyle O’Brien, DACC

Stephanie White, Seeger

Sean Wilkus, Westville

Bryan Williams, Schlarman

Britney Rayburn, Attica

Ron Rigoni, Danville

Tom Smerdel, Danville

Josh “Smitty” Smith, Attica

Gabe Spezia, Westville

Willie Stinson, Schlarman

Melvin “Cotton” Whitlock, Danville

Rich Stoll, Attica

Coaches

Roger Beals, Chrisman

Greg Colby, Schlarman

Randy Feller, Hoopeston Area

Gene Gourley, Danville

Terry Hill, DACC

Greg Kirby, Danville

Dave Markwell, Oakwood

Thad Matta, Hoopeston – East Lynn

Clayton Miller, Westville

Paul Shebby, Danville/Schlarman

Mike Small, Danville

John Spezia, DACC

Joe Springer, DACC

Ray Wittmann, Oakwood

Legends

Fowler Connell, Commercial-News, WDAN

Max Shaffer, WDAN

Glenn “Braz” Brasel, Hoopeston

Jim Hellwig, Fountain Central

Gene Lash, Danville

Jim Richards, Hoopeston

Jim Sheppard, University of Illinois

Virgil Sweet, Covington

Ned Whitesell, Danville

Teams

Attica—2001 Boys basketball IHSAA Class A State Champions

Chrisman—1989 Boys Cross Country IHSA Class A State Champions

Chrisman—1989 Girls Cross Country IHSA Class A State Champions

DACC—1991 Men’s Basketball NJCAA Div. II National Champions

DACC—1994 Men’s Cross Country NJCAA Div. II National Champions

DACC—1993 Women’s Cross Country NJCAA Div. II National Champions

Danville—1982 Boys Golf IHSA Class AA State Champions

Danville—1946 Boys Tennis IHSA State Champions

Danville—1925 Boys Track & Field IHSA State Co-Champions

Fountain Central –1983 Football IHSAA Class A State Champions

North Vermillion—2002 Girls Basketball IHSAA Class A State Champions

Schlarman—1980 Football IHSA Class 2A State Champions

Seeger—2004 Football IHSAA Class A State Champions

Turkey Run—1996 Softball IHSAA State Champions

Westville—1923 Football Record 10-0 (unscored upon)

All the individuals and teams in the inaugural class of the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame have unique stories of their achievements and contributions to the community.

For more information contact: John Spezia 217-274-8898 coachspeziainc@aol.com or Joe Dunagan (217) 431-2424 jdunagan@palmerarena.com.