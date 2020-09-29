Your Dime with Rooted Wealth Advisors: Election and Retirement

ciliving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Will the election rattle your retirement? Chief retirement strategist and investment advisor representative Duke Smith shares ways to manage your retirement fund during an election year.

Duke says historical data helps guide consumers on tax efficient strategies. It’s important to be patient through the fall into next year.

For more information visit electionretirement.com

Also check out marketcorrectionguide.com

Call Rooted Wealth Advisors at 855-955-3688

Visit them online rootedretirement.com Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon