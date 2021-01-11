Who-done-it? Find out with Springfield Art Association’s murder mystery game

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA).

Join Springfield Art Association for a little mystery and mayhem…

Edwards Place Murder Mystery Game:

Number of Players: 3-7

Time of Play: 1 hour

Ages: 8+

Saturday, January 30 10 AM-3 PM

Premise: We enter the scene at Edwards Place mansion in the 19th century. A mystery host, A. P. “Red” DeClaws is holding a soiree for local movers and shakers. Before the party can begin, he is murdered in the Servant Hall! A Pinkerton Detective, Nancy Hawkshaw, unmasks herself and marks off the crime scene. She informs the guests that A. P. “Red” DeClaws had only used an alias – an anagram of Edwards Place – and had invited many of the guests because of a hidden history they have shared. Hawkshaw has named all of those guests as suspects in her investigation!

Your Objective: You are one of six suspects trying to avoid being accused of murder, with one other player playing as the detective. One of the six suspects is the murderer, but the other players can be implicated in the crime, so don’t get caught with your clues! If the detective player catches you with all three of your clues, she accuses you of the crime even if you are innocent, and the true murderer may go free!

$35 Non-Members. $30 Members

Also from SAA:

Winter 2021 Classes

January 11 – March 6

All classes are held on SAA’s main campus located at 700 N. 4th Street, Springfield, IL 627

Spring Session Schedule Posting and Registration:

Member Registration, March 8th Non-Member Registration, March 10th

Session will run April 5th – May 29th

Call 217-523-2631 or register online! Members must log in online to receive member discount.