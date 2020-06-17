Virtual offerings at Tolono Public Library

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Emily Henson, Program Coordinator with Tolono Public Library, joins us to share what’s new at the library this month.

Here’s more from Emily:

I love doing programs for the Tolono Public Library. Providing educational and recreational opportunities is so beneficial to the lives of those in our community. The more we know, the better we do, and the more we can help enhance the lives of others.

I provide the public with opportunities to learn and communicate. I help to bring families together by providing exciting activities and resources for them to share. Whatever you want to learn about, we can help you find resources to get you the information that you need.

All of our programs are virtual at this point, however I would love to show off some of our Summer Reading Program Prizes!

We are extremely personalized. We love our patrons and get to know them by names. We take the time to listen to their thoughts and get them the resources that they require to fill their needs.

Our Summer Reading Program is going on from now until July 18th. For the first time, we have programs for all ages; children, teen, and adults! It is also virtual, so anyone can do it anywhere (though we do have curbside pick-up, so it would be great if patrons checked out items at the Library, too!)

We have tons of great virtual events every week on our Facebook and web page!

Also, once a month (for June, July, and August) we have teamed up with the Champaign County Farm Bureau who has provided us with “Ag. Bags”, which are take-home activity kits for children 6-11 years of age.







217-485-5558

111 E. Main Street

Tolono Illinois 61880