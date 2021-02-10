Valentine’s Idea: Sip matcha with a loved with this Japan House kit

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA).

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to Japan House to learn about the art of drinking matcha. The educational institution is offering “Matcha for Two” sets for you to enjoy with a loved one this Valentine’s Day. Proceeds support Japan House programing.

More from Japan House:

The simple act of serving someone else a bowl of matcha shows respect, love and appreciation without ever saying a word.

We have made Valentine’s Day matcha easy this year with our “Matcha for Two Set!” It includes everything you will need (minus the hot water) to serve the perfect bowl of tea: 2 compostable paper chawan (tea bowls), 2 individual matcha packets, 2 heart kaishi papers, 2 heart-shaped kangōri* (“ice pastels” sweets).

All orders will include a link to a how-to video for you and your special someone to follow along. Shipping starts on Monday, February 8th.

*kangōri is a vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free traditional Japanese sweet

Click HERE to order.