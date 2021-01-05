Uncover family history with Champaign County Genealogical Society

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

If you’re on a mission to uncover a family tree or looking to connect with others on a similar path, The Champaign County Genealogical Society is a good place to start.

CCGS is home to a variety of resources, programs and workshops that aid in genealogical research. ciLiving’s Erin Valle catches up with the organization’s president, Perry Morris, and Vice President Adrienne Coleman about upcoming events.

More from CCGS:

Performing and Preserving Family History Interviews (Membership Meetings)

7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Zoom Meeting/ Virtual

Even though the pandemic is keeping us apart from many of our loved ones, we can still take time to call or virtually meet with them. Now is a good time to obtain and preserve your family’s oral history and keep your family connections strong. At this meeting, Bethany Genn Anderson, Assistant Professor, Natural and Applied Sciences Archivist from the University of Illinois will discuss ways in which you can accomplish this goal for the New Year!

Research Discussion Hour (Research Night)

Wednesday, January 20

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Zoom Meeting/ Virtual

Here’s your chance to visit with your fellow genealogists and find out what they are currently researching. It is also an opportunity to pick their brain for ideas on how to get over any brick walls you may be encountering. Pour a glass or cup of your favorite beverage and “Zoom” in to a fun hour with other genealogy enthusiasts!

The History of Marriage Records in the U.S. (Membership Meetings)

Tuesday, February 9

7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

With Valentine’s day approaching, love is in the air. Please join us as we welcome back Monique Rivera, Co-director of Engagement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois. She will present highlights on the history of marriage records in the U.S., along with tips and strategies for using them in family history research.

To register for these events or learn more about memberships, you can visit the Champaign County Genealogical Society website HERE.