Try the latest red wines from Willow Ridge Vineyards & Winery

Westervelt, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with the co-owners of Willow Ridge Vineyards & Winery.

The winery has two new red wines this month: Aurora, a semi-sweet table red, and a dessert wine called Starry Night:

You can also check out their upcoming dueling pianos event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Date: Friday, February 12

Time: 7-10 pm

Felix and Fingers is a dueling pianos company that thrives on audience participation. The high energy all request show will grab the crowd’s attention, meanwhile the comedy and interactive elements are designed to keep the audience engaged. The show is inherently flexible. Any age group or demographic can find something relatable in a dueling pianos show

Felix and Fingers has entertained family-friendly festival audiences, bars packed with 20-somethings, retirement communities, and everything between. And whether we are entertaining ten people or a lawn of thousands, the show adapts to the audience. Dinner is included in the ticket price. Tickets are $45.00 each and can be purchased here.

