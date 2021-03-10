Take this year’s polar plunge at home for Illinois Special Olympics

ciliving
Posted: / Updated:

Grab your buckets and your kiddie pools…the biggest fundraiser of the year is back!

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Vanessa Duncan of Special Olympics Illinois Region I and Fisher Police Chief Steve Bein about this year’s at home Polar Plunge.

There’s still time to participate. Take a video of you and/or your friends being bold and getting cold and tag Special Olympics Illinois Region I on Facebook by March 14. You can also email your video to vduncan@soill.org.

Participants have through March 28 to raise a minimum of $100.

And check out Special Olympics Illinois’ re-cap video March 14 at 5PM on Facebook, Twitch, and soill.org.

Click HERE to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story