Storyteller Erin Valle takes us to Karma Trade, a community closet in Urbana that allows visitors to trade in their wardrobe for unique finds. The shop’s emphasis on swapping not shopping is part of Karma Trade’s larger mission to help diminish fast fashion’s carbon footprint.

Karma Trade is open Friday-Sunday from 12-6PM

129 N Race St, Urbana, IL 61801

Follow Karma Trade on social media:

Instagram: @karma.trade

Facebook: @swapkarma