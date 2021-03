St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to Stephen Summers. The St. Joseph polisher has amassed a Tik Tok following of over 260 thousand– sharing his tips, life, and “oddly satisfying” polishing videos with the world.

Summers says the app has been great for his business, SummerShine, and has not only increased sales, but made his job more fun.

Connect with Steve here:

Tik Tok: @summer_shine7

Website: summershinemetalpolishing.com