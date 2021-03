Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle talks to Giovanna Dibenedetto, the founder of Silver Hearts.

The organization has been serving Silverwood– a neighborhood in southeast Urbana– for over five years by encouraging neighbors to come together via costume drives, block parties, ice cream socials and more.

Now, they’re delivering groceries to neighbors once a month during the pandemic.

Here’s more on the organization’s latest fundraiser:

