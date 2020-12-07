Shop local in Urbana at The Little Red Hut

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA).

Experience German tradition and holiday joy at The Little Red Hut in downtown Urbana.

Created by the owners of Norden at Home and Norden German Design Studio, The Little Red Hut is a a chance for local artisans to sell their handmade goods while shoppers browse everything from handmade jewelry to home goods, ornaments, games, and more.

“We’ve learned, due to the pandemic and the associated safety protocols, it is impossible to hold our regular Mistletoe Market like we’ve done in the past,” says Anna Gutsch, co-owner of Norden, LLC, “Our goal is to provide small, local makers with an opportunity to sell their goods in an easy and safe way during the holiday season and to bring some holiday warmth and joy to our community.”

The Little Red Hut:

206 W Main St, Urbana

November 27th-December 20th

Thursdays-Sundays

11AM-5PM

Items from The Little Red Hut can also be purchased online HERE for store pick-up.