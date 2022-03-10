Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Sculptures on the Avenues

These sculptures, which bring life to the streets of Effingham, were created by some of the Midwest’s most well known sculptors (and some of its best kept secrets). Each one is part of the annual Sculptures on the Avenues outdoor exhibition. It’s currently moving into its 24th year in downtown Effingham – it’s a self-guided walking tour that winds in and out of Effingham, starting at City Hall.

Come explore the sculptures that have transformed the City of Effingham’s avenues into an art gallery!

Over 30 sculptures created by some of the Midwest’s best known and unknown sculptors bring life to the streets of Effingham as part of the annual Sculptures on the Avenue outdoor exhibition.

Sculptures on the Avenue is a self-guided walking tour that begins at Effingham City Hall, located at 201 E. Jefferson Ave. From there, the exhibition winds in and out of downtown Effingham.

Each year, new sculptures are chosen with the purpose of capturing the imagination and appealing to a variety of tastes. There’s fun, whimsy, and stark lines and edges – reality and abstract, as well. The pieces are placed to be accessible, to be touched and to be viewed from every angle.

Residents and visitors wholeheartedly embrace the event. Several sculptures have found permanent homes in Effingham and surrounding areas.