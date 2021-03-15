Score tasty gluten free treats at RegCakes & Bakes pop-up

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

RegCakes & Bakes owner Regina Johnson gives us an inside look at a few of her delicious gluten free goodies.

The Pesotum baker sells her goods Friday afternoons at Lincoln Square Mall from 2:30PM- 5:30PM:

At our NEW little blue kiosk just inside the south entrance of Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, you can shop our full selection (similar to our farmer’s market booth) on Friday afternoons. You can also pick up your custom orders or freezer picks while you’re here.

To pre-order goods or to select items from the RegCakes freezer, visit the bakery’s website HERE.

*Note: RegCakes will be closed March 14-March 21