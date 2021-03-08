Red Herring vegetarian restaurant continues to fight food insecurity

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

A local vegetarian restaurant is continuing to give back.

Throughout the pandemic, The Red Herring in Urbana has delivered over two thousand meals to people in need.

Customers are encouraged to cover the cost of a meal for someone battling food insecurity via the restaurant’s pay-it-forward meal program.

Red Herring staff packs the ready-to-eat food each Wednesday then volunteer drivers deliver the meals along with groceries and essential supplies to families and individuals in need.

“They’re getting meals that are nutritious, locally sourced [and] often times the ingredients are organic or sustainably grown,” says Red Herring General Manager, Holly Curia. “So, it’s really just a super, top notch, high quality program that we have going on.”

The pay-it-forward program is in partnership with the Channing Murray Foundation and Cunningham Township.

Curia says the restaurant will continue to give back for as long as there is community support.