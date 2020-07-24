Rantoul Theatre Group presents Carol Burnett Skits

Rantoul, IL (WCIA) The Carol Burnett skits Covid 19 style will take place Friday, July 24th at 7pm, Saturday, July 25th at 7pm, Sunday, July 26th at 2pm. The following weekend Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd at 2pm downtown Rantoul at 112 E Sangamon. Tickets are $5

Six skits will be performed radio style to keep the distance between the cast members. Also the cast members will be wearing masks. No concessions will be sold. Seating will be limited. We will have 30 seats or less. All seats will be sanitized before and after each show. The show will last approximately 1 hour. These classic skits will make you chuckle and bring a smile to your face. Please consider joining us as we try out innovative ways to bring live theatre to the audience. Please make reservations by texting or calling 217-552-7130 – with your last name and number of folks in your party. With reservations we will be able to seat your party together