Pick fresh Aronia berries at Bloomington’s Fellowship Farms

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA).

A U-pick event is underway at Fellowship Farms in Bloomington.

The farm is home to 28 acres of Aronia berries. The “superfruit” is high in antioxidants and contain properties which may support the immune system, fight cancer, reduce inflammation, and help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Fellowship Farms was originally going to sell the berries commercially, but when the pandemic hit they decided to open their fields to the public.

Prices for the U-pick:

Quart bag: $4

Gallon bag: $15

Pre-picked bags are available in addition to Aronia juices, jams, jellies, breads, and other vendors.

For information on U-pick dates and times, follow the Fellowship Farms Facebook page HERE.

Address: 9360 N 1750 E Road, Bloomington, IL