Mt. Zion, Ill. (WCIA)

Bev Davis, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Taj Harper, Director of Human Resources with Land of Lincoln Credit Union, join us from Our Town Mt. Zion with what sets their institution apart as well putting the call out for employees to join their team.

Financial Education, Financial wellness. We’ve been locally owned for 75 years.

We have over 30 Certified Financial Counselors on staff that will meet with and help anyone for FREE, don’t even have to be a member.

Land of Lincoln Credit Union

Business/Organization Phone

1-844-222-7788

Business/Organization Address

4850 E Prosperity Place

Decatur, IL 62521