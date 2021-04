Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle joins UIUC’s Students for Environmental Concerns as the organization celebrates Earth Day.

On Sunday, students met on campus to go plogging– the act of jogging while picking up litter.

Check out the following student events from UIUC SECS:

Looking to get moving this Earth Day? You can always grab a glove, a grocery bag, and head out the door to go plogging on your own.

Thanks for keeping our community beautiful!