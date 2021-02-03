Moyer District Library returns to in-person programming

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

After a two month shut down due to the pandemic, Moyer District Library is back in business for in-person programming.

Upcoming events are as follows:

Preschool Reading Program Feb 04, 2021 09:00 AM (US/Central)

After School Children’s Program Feb 08, 2021 03:45 PM (US/Central)

Card Making Class with Mary McCormick Feb 09, 2021 01:00 PM (US/Central)

Card Making Class with Mary McCormick Feb 09, 2021 06:00 PM (US/Central)

Preschool Reading Program Feb 11, 2021 09:00 AM (US/Central)

