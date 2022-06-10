I learned about this incredibly easy and delicious buttermilk biscuit recipe at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson a few years back. A group of ladies sits there all fair long making homemade biscuits and handing them out for free. They hand out over 100,000 biscuits on average each fair season!

Plus, get my easy jam recipes at the bottom! I use a bread machine, but if you don’t have one, just use a stove top as a replacement!

Ingredients:

2 cups – Self-Rising Flour

1 medium egg-size dollop of Crisco, plus extra for the pan

Whole Fat Buttermilk



Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°.

2. Using a sifter, sift your 2 cups of flour into a large bowl.

3. Scoop a medium egg-sized dollop of Crisco into your flour. Mix the Crisco in with your fingers until it’s evenly distributed and you can’t tell you added it in. You’ll want it to look like a pile of flour more than anything.

4. Make a bowl in your flour. Pour buttermilk to fill up the bowl. You’ll be okay not adding enough in as you’ll likely add some more later.

5. Mix in the flour mixture and buttermilk together with your hands. You’ll be looking for your dough to be the perfect consistency, not wet and sticky, but not dry and powdery. It’s likely you’ll have to add in extra buttermilk slowly to reach the desired consistency.

6. Put your dough on a floured counter-top. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough until it’s about 1-2 inches thick. Use a wide-mouth mason jar or a vegetable tin can to cut your biscuits.

7. Wipe some Crisco on the bottom of your pan to grease it. Add your biscuits on the pan spaced close together. Place in the oven and bake for 10-20 minutes, or until the tops are beginning to turn golden brown.

Serve:

1. Serve with syrup, jam, butter, gravy or any other toppings you want. These biscuits are versatile and can be used as sandwiches, dinner sides, breakfast or for quick on the go!

Tips:

1. It’s important to not work your dough too much. Be light with your mixing motions with your hand, and try to avoid pressing down too hard on the dough.

2. Serve your biscuits hot for the freshest effect. You can reheat them in the microwave on low power with a microwave safe container filled with water set next to the biscuits.

Jam Recipes:

Blueberry Lime Jam Ingredients:

6 c blueberries, mashed

1.25 c sugar

2 limes, juiced (1/4 c)

1 t lime zest

pinch salt Blackberry Preserves Ingredients:

5 c blackberries, mashed

2 c granulated sugar

1 T lemon juice Strawberry Jam Ingredients:

4 pints Strawberries

2 C sugar

1 T lemon juice

Directions:

1. Put all ingredients, in the order listed, into bread pan fitted with kneading paddle. Secure bread pan.

2. Use the jam program button and let it work. Consider scraping pan after program has started

3. If you do not have a bread machine with a jam function, you can make your jam on the stove top over medium heat. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Tips:

1. If your jam does not get thick enough, you can add pectin (I don’t prefer this), or a mix of sugar and water, continuing to reduce your jam by simmering.

Apple Butter Recipe:

Ingredients:

5-6 lbs apples, peeled, cored and sliced

1 c granulated sugar

1 c light brown sugar

1 T cinnamon

1/4 t salt

1 T vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Place apples in a slow cooker. In bowl, mix ingredients and pour over apples. Mix together.

2. Cook in slow cooker low and slow for 12-15 hours. Stir every few hours. Near the end, you can use an immersion blender to smooth it out, or leave it more chunky

3. Spoon mixture into sterile containers and use in two weeks or freeze.



Tips:

1. Use more cinnamon for a stronger flavor, and consider adding nutmeg (1/2 t) and cloves (1/4 t) if you enjoy those flavors. You can also add honey at the end.

2. Use what ever apple variety you like. A common mixture for honey butter is golden delicious and gala apples. Pick your favorites and try it out!