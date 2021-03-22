March Madness: Things to see and do in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN (WCIA)
Storyteller Erin Valle checks out fun places to visit in the heart of March Madness.
- Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Where even the dinosaurs are in the basketball spirit! Bring the kids to the museum’s Sports Legends Experience for access to a tennis court, baseball field, race track, and yes…plenty of basketball hoops.
- Sun King Brewery: It’s tough being a college sports fan. It’s tougher when the little guy beats your big state school. Or maybe it’s the greatest moment of your life!? Whether you’re crying into your drink or celebrating a big win, check out the brewery’s basketball themed beer titled ‘Hoops There It Is.” The peach flavored drink is inspired by the inventor of basketball, James Naismith, who is known for using a peach basket as the original basketball net.
- Bottleworks District: Home of the Bottleworks Hotel and Garage Food Hall. The former Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Indianapolis is now a hot spot to eat, sleep, and watch game after game. Plus, check out the work of Dan Handskillz, a local artist who completed a live paint at the center of the district’s block party.