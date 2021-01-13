LeAnn’s Light brings hope to families battling cancer

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

LeAnn’s Light-– an Effingham based charity– is helping families find hope in their battle with cancer.

The organization provides gift cards for children of cancer patients in memory of LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek, a single mother who lost her fight with breast cancer in 2015.

The gift cards can be used to cover meals, toys, school and sports related expenses as well as entertainment that might provide families with a distraction.

ciLiving catches up with LeAnn’s Light founders Jim and Kathy Schroeder plus Audra Clodfelter of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation about their work to bring comfort to their community.

Are you a family in need of assistance or looking to donate? Connect with LeAnn’s Light HERE.