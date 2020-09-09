Land Connection kicks off 5th annual Artisan Cup & Fork

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Looking to celebrate the amazing, fresh food Central Illinois has to offer?

The Land Connection is kicking off their 5th annual Artisan Cup & Fork event this week.

Instead of doing one amazing night to celebrate local food, the organization is splitting the event up and hosting a 3-part event with 3 different local restaurants. Tickets are available HERE.

More from the Land Connection’s Taidghin O’Brien:

I know a lot about the local food and farming scene and the many issues it has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, with everything that has been going on, I’ve been helping a lot of farmers open online stores to better reach their customers, especially those that have pre-existing conditions and may not feel comfortable going outside to shop at the farmers market. Our organization has also been trying to figure out ways to help parents provide kids’ activities at home that engages the family around local food.

Our organization takes a practical and inclusive approach to farmer training and food access initiatives.