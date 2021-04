Lincoln, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Scott Turner, the founder of Clean Up Lincoln.

On April 24, volunteers will meet at Latham Park to help clear litter from the streets and gutters of the community.









FREE Registration is at 8AM.

Clean up from 9am-11am followed by FREE lunch from Nuthatch Hill BBQ Co.

Volunteers are asked to wear yellow or orange.

Questions? Call Scott Turner at 217-620-4641.