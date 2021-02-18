In difficult times, A Crafting Experience is turning toward a creative solution

Forsyth, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle shares how the community is rallying around A Crafting Experience— a craft workshop inside Forsyth’s Hickory Point Mall– in order to keep its doors open.

When the shop announced it was closing on Feb. 8, art instructor Pam Larrick and owner Angie Sagha were overwhelmed by the community’s response.

So, they came up with an affordable membership option to stay in business for another year: Pay $10 a month for 12 months and receive access to the “creative gym” all hours it is open.

$15 per month gets members access to the shop’s selection of sewing machines, embroidery machines, quilting machines, and more.

Anyone willing to purchase a membership will need to do so as soon as possible, as Sagha needs to make a decision about her lease by March 1.

To sign up, you can message the shop via Facebook or send an email to acraftingexperience@gmail.com.