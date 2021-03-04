In a year of remote learning, The Reading Group continues to help those who learn differently

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits The Reading Group, a not-for-profit learning center that specializes in one-on-one instruction for students seeking help with unique learning styles.

The group’s mission is to provide specialized reading, writing, and math instruction to those struggling with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning difficulties.

Throughout the pandemic, the center has offered a COVID compliant, face-to-face program called Homework Helpers. The program aims to help students with school work for online classes as well as provide homework support.

More on Homework Helpers:

When: Daily 8:00AM – 3:00 PM

Where: The Reading Group, 3011A Village Office Place, Champaign, IL

Cost: $20/hour

To register for tutoring, homework helpers, and more visit The Reading Group online or call 217-351-9144.

For more information on becoming an instructor contact Jean Hinton: jhinton@readinggroup.org