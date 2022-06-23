Champaign, IL (WCIA)

“On Thursday, June 30, 2022, we’re coming together to help save lives! For patients in need, donated blood can change everything. Blood products are used to help people – our friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers – as they treat cancer, chronic diseases, and traumatic injuries. And they are only possible with the help of volunteer blood donors. Help us honor the memory of WCIA anchor Dave Benton and meteorologist, Robert Reese by donating blood!





These pictures are personal and are my friend, Becca Foli’s granddaughter, Eleanor. Eleanor was diagnosed with a childhood cancer before she ever reached her first birthday. Throughout her cancer treatments, Eleanor received several blood transfusions and had a tough journey during that time but I am excited to report that Eleanor is currently cancer free and doing all the things a little girl should. I have permission to use these photos to promote blood donation. I used photos of Eleanor to remind me of why it is so important to have a safe and adequate blood supply on the shelves. The #1 of our blood product is to help those battling cancer….and I don’t know anyone who hasn’t known or been touched by cancer themselves.



The WCIA Gift of Life Summer Blood Drive will help provide blood leading into the July 4th holiday weekend, when the need for blood is historically high. All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card or bonus points to use in our online Donor Store! Our community blood drive is coming up soon. To see time slots available for appointments and to save your spot, click the underlined blood drive name below:

WCIA Gift of Life

Thursday, 06/30/2022 (09:00 am – 04:00 pm)

509 S. Neil Street

Bloodmobile in WCIA Backlot (on Randolph St. across from Champaign Public Library)

Champaign, IL 61820

Note: Face masks and appointments are required to give.

Donor Eligibility FAQ | COVID-19 Response

If you can’t make it Thursday, we would happily accept your donation at the Urbana Donor Center anytime during the week of June 27-July 2, 2002 using Code WCIA3

Thank you for your support. We hope to see you at our drive!”