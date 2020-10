St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA).

Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, a great ghost story can both intrigue and delight us.

This Halloween, WCIA3’s Erin Valle, Courtney Bunting, and Andy Olson went to search for a ghost story of their own.

After complaints of strange phenomenon happening at Mercantile Antiques & Trading Co., Inc, GhostNET Paranormal came looking for answers.

The WCIA team tagged along for the investigation with high hopes for capturing the unexplained on tape.