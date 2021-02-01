Food Network’s Katie Lee shares meatless gameday favorites

Food Network co-host Katie Lee shares two meatless recipes in our virtual ciKitchen…just in time for the big game!

GARDEIN® SHEET PAN NACHOS

Step One:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add cilantro stems and scallions. Add the chiles and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the Gardein Beefless Ground. Add the garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. Add 1/3 cup water and reduce heat to low. Let simmer until water has been absorbed, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step Two:

Spread the chips out evenly on a baking sheet. Top with the beans and Gardein, then the cheese. Bake until the cheese is bubbly, 7 to 8 minutes. Top with the lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, and pickled jalapenos.

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons minced cilantro stems

2 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves (keep separate from stems)

1 small bunch scallions, thinly sliced (white and light green parts)

1 can (7 oz each) diced green chilies (medium heat)

1 pkg (13.7 oz each) Gardein® The Ultimate Beefless Ground

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 bag (13 oz each) white tortilla chips

1 can (15 oz each) Rosarita® Premium Whole Black Beans, drained, rinsed

2-1/2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese or plant-based alternative

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

1 cup salsa

1 cup sour cream or plant-based alternative

1/4 cup Vlasic® Deli Style Jalapeno Pepper Slices

VEGGIE CHILI CORNBREAD POT PIE

Step One:

Make the chili: Heat the oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the squash, onion, peppers and 1 teaspoon salt and cook for about 5 minutes more, until the onion is soft. Stir in the garlic, chili powder, oregano, cumin, and the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more, until the spices are aromatic and the garlic is soft. Pour in the tomatoes and salsa, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom, and bring to a simmer. Add the beans, stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Step Two:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. While chili is simmering, make the cornbread mixture: Put all the cornbread ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until well combined.

Step Three:

Use a tablespoon or scoop to dollop the cornbread mixture over the top of the of the chili in the skillet. Place skillet in oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown on top. Remove from the oven.

For the Chili:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups medium diced butternut squash

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 small red bell pepper, diced

1 small green bell pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 can (14.5 oz each) Hunt’s® Diced Tomatoes, undrained

1 jar (16 oz each) salsa

1 can (15 oz each) Rosarita® Premium Whole Black Beans, drained, rinsed

1 can (15 oz each) Rosarita® Premium Whole Pinto Beans, drained, rinsed

1 cup vegetable stock

For the Cornbread:

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

Recipes from readyseteat.com