Enjoy refreshing beverages at Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus

Casey, Ill. (WCIA)

Be on the lookout for these little pink trailers! Based in Casey, Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus is popping up in towns across Central Illinois.

Don’t miss your chance to sip on refreshing iced teas in a variety of flavors.





More from Rosie Jean’s owner, Kylee Julius.

“Rosie Jean’s was created out of a love for God and a desire to outwardly show my faith. It all started as a T-shirt company. Being a stay at home mom, I always want to be comfortable, first and foremost, and secondly, stylish. I started my collection with a sweet and simple saying. I had bought a similar tee shirt and the saying empowered me. I loved the feeling that it gave me when I wore it. The only problem was it was frumpy and looked “blah”. I wanted to design a line of shirts that were not only empowering, but were also super stylish and flattering. Just because you are a Christ follower doesn’t mean that you have to wear a turtle neck. I hope that by wearing Rosie Jean’s tees, you feel the spirit of the Lord and that it will aid you in making your walk with Christ even more bold.After attending many markets and selling many shirts, my husband and I were in prayer and realized God had something bigger planned for us. It was the “Sweet Tea & Jesus” shirt that had a different path paved for us. We always loved Jesus and certainly made a good sweet tea so we decided to market the two together. After a pilot at a market and a noted success, we bought a tent and did a few markets. We then expanded into fairs and festivals, later acquiring three campers to serve as mobile flavored sweet tea stands. We currently travel central and southern Illinois and southern Indiana frequenting events of all kinds and enjoy serving a diverse customer base with our tea, AND our Jesus!

The name Rosie Jean’s comes from a combination of my Grandma Rosie and my Granddad Jean. Many days were spent at my grandparents’ home, and I miss them dearly! These two people were huge role models for me in my life and they lived a life glorifying God. They taught me to love Jesus, work hard, and never give up. They worked hard and loved us all harder. I believe that Proverbs 31 was written about my Grandma Rosie and I try every day to live up to her legacy. I can’t imagine my life without their influence and I fully believe that they are the #1 reason why I live my life with the purpose of loving God. I can’t wait to have a reunion with them in heaven at the feet of Jesus.

The scripture below has gotten me through some very hard times. Please know, God loves you, and is working on an unforgettable future for you. A future filled with hope and love!

“I know the plans I have for you”, says the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11″

To book Rosie Jean’s for future events, you can send them a message on Facebook HERE.