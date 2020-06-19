Enjoy Al Fresco Dining at Silvercreek Restaurant

ciliving
Urbana, IL (WCIA) More and more restaurants are open and ready to welcome you back. This includes Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana where you can dine al fresco.
General Manager Grace Clem and Chef Ien share the details on what you will enjoy when dining at the restaurant.

Silvercreek Restaurant is offering limited lunch and dinner menus with great options like fresh fish, great steaks, small plates, and wonderful salads. Our daily specials with fresh catch of the week, $3 draft beers and $5 sangria. Something for everyone with beautiful Boneyard Creek surroundings and a casual gourmet dining menu!

