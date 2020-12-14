DSC Tree of Hope: At home with the Freres Family

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to the home of Ciara, Bryan, Reagan, and Charlotte Freres.

The Champaign family is DSC’s 2020 Tree of Hope Spokesfamily.

Charlotte Freres is almost three years old and has a severe form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele. This meant her spine had not fully closed, and she would need surgery shortly after birth to repair spinal tissues protruding from her back.

The Freres family later learned that Charlotte also has an unrelated genetic condition called DiGeorge Syndrome which causes developmental delays, physical abnormalities, and a compromised immune system, among other issues.

Thanks to therapy and services from Developmental Services Center, Charlotte is finding a path to a more independent life.

More from DSC:

The Tree of Hope is DSC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Donations support DSC’s annual budget, allowing the agency to continue providing services for more than 1,100 children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities or delays each year.

Please help light the way for our family and many others by making your Tree of Hope donation today!

For more information on how you can be involved in this year’s campaign, visit https://www.dsc-illinois.org/.