Discover unique holiday gifts with Misfit Market’s online portal

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA).

We know Central Illinois is home to an abundance of talented artists, makers, and craftsmen. Now, it’s easier than ever to connect with them.

Check out Champaign-Urbana’s new online art directory: Misfit Market.



Source: Facebook.com/misfitmarketcu

Discover beautifully handcrafted jewelry, clothing, paintings, prints, home goods and much more this holiday season. Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with artist Madelyn Witruk to chat about the portal’s launch.

More from Misfit Market:

Our goal with this portal is to create a directory of makers and artists to help you shop small for the holidays and beyond! Some of these makers are local, and some are from surrounding areas.

Every week we will be adding to the portal as new makers apply, so be sure you check in weekly!

Follow us on social media to see vendor highlights each week, find out about special deals, and to take part in giveaways we will be doing all holiday season.

If you are a maker or small business, please consider applying to be a part of our portal! Our application is [HERE].

We hope you find your new favorite shop <3 Thank you for shopping small.

