disABILITY Resource Expo kicks-off new year with more virtual events

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA).

A new year means new opportunities to connect with people in the community.

The disABILITY Resource Expo: Reaching Out for Answers is sponsoring two more virtual Third Thursday Resource Round-Up (TTRR) events that will feature a different category of resource organization.

For 13 years, the disABILITY Resource Expo has strived to advance its mission of giving people with disabilities and their loved ones easy access to the resources needed for a wonderful quality of life. COVID-19 has pushed those behind the Expo to think outside the box and create these TTRR events to further that mission.

The next two events will take place in January and February from 3:00p.m. to 4:30p.m. via Zoom. Each event will include an overview of all featured exhibitors as well as a chance to speak with exhibitors in Zoom “breakout rooms.” Additionally, each event will include a featured exhibitor presentation.



Jan. 21, 2021: Advocacy, Legal & Service Organizations (Deadline to sign up: Jan. 14)

Feb. 18, 2021: Education Services & Services for Young Children.

“We are hopeful that many local families will participate in our Third Thursday Resource Round-Up events, allowing us to fulfill our mission by offering an alternate way for individuals with disabilities and their families to obtain much-needed resource information,” said Barb Bressner, disABILITY Resource Expo Coordinator.

To sign up for the third as well as subsequent TTRR events, click HERE.

