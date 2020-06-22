Curbside pickup available at Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The library recently launched curbside service this week, which runs Monday through Friday 11am – 5pm. They plan to add curbside printing, copying, and faxing next week, and Summer Read will launch 6/22.

Today’s book selections: Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum by Andrew Joyner (juvenile non-fiction), Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier by Jim Ottaviani and Maris Wicks (non-fiction graphic novel), The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan (adult non-fiction), and The Boy From the Woods by Harlen Coben (adult fiction).