Breaking News
Pritzker’s Plan: Here’s what Illinois will reopen in Phase 4

Curbside pickup available at Charleston Carnegie Public Library

ciliving
Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The library recently launched curbside service this week, which runs Monday through Friday 11am – 5pm. They plan to add curbside printing, copying, and faxing next week, and Summer Read will launch 6/22.

Today’s book selections: Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum by Andrew Joyner (juvenile non-fiction), Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier by Jim Ottaviani and Maris Wicks (non-fiction graphic novel), The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan (adult non-fiction), and The Boy From the Woods by Harlen Coben (adult fiction).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon