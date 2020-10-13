Creating a Strong Retirement

Champaign, IL (WCIA)
Rooted Wealth Advisors: The Dime with Duke Smith – Retirement Playbook
The top ways that will set you up for a strong retirement.
Have a strategy and start planning early
Use tax-efficient strategies
Consider healthcare costs
Optimize Social Security
What do those who retire strong have in common?
They have a stratgey
The start early
They stick to a budget
They plan wisely
They use tax-efficient strategies
They factor in healthcare costs
They update their plans on a regular basis
They optimize their social security benefits
They make sure they’re emotionally and physically ready for retirement.