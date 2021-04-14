Country artist Drew Baldridge is playing private shows in fans’ backyards

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle chats with artist Drew Baldridge about how growing up in small town Illinois influenced his love of country music.

The Nashville singer is on the road this week playing backyard shows in Central Illinois. It’s part of his 2021 tour, Baldridge & Bonfires.

While Baldridge says the tour is nearly fully booked, he’d love to chat about the possibility of playing a show for anyone interested in hosting him. Want to connect with Drew? Message him via Facebook or Instagram.