Good fish tacos are sometimes hard to find, but they can be incredibly easy to make. Try this recipe to wow the whole family. And, it is a quick one that you can have done in 20 minutes!

Ingredients:

Fish:

1 lb – fish (cod, tilapia, mahi mahi), thawed/fresh

1 T chili powder

1 t cumin

1 t paprika

1/2 t garlic powder

1/2 onion powder

1/2 T salt (separate)

Tacos Fixings:

1.5 c – Shredded red cabbage (mix of red and green okay)

1/2 c – matchstick carrots

1 green onion, sliced and diced

1 – fresh juice of lime (2.5 T lime juice)

1/4 t – celery salt

1/4 t – salt

8 – corn tortillas

lime wedges (optional)

1 C cilantro, washed and diced

Creamy Fish Lime Sauce:

1 T lime juice (1/2 lime)

zest of 1/2 lime

1/2 c s- our cream

1/4 c – mayonnaise

1/4 t – garlic powder

1/4 t – salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Prepare the Fish: Mix together spices (not salt) in fish ingredients and set aside. Place your thawed or fresh fish in a pan lined with parchment paper. Pat fish dry, then sprinkle with 1/2 T salt on both sides. Rub into fish. Add seasoning and heavily coat your fish, rubbing it into the fish as well. Bake fish for 10 minutes until tender. Then, broil fish for 2 minutes until top is lightly browned. Remove from oven and set aside. Prepare the fixings: While fish is cooking, take cabbage, carrots and green onion and mix into bowl. Add 2.5 T lime juice and salt/celery salt. Stir together in bowl. Use a slotted spoon to serve. Prepare the sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl or jar. Stir until smooth and mixed. Tortillas: While you are finishing the slaw and the fish cooks, heat up a skillet and fry some corn tortillas to lightly char them. Or, warm your tortillas as you see fit or have done before. Set aside and cover to keep warm. Assembly: Place your tortillas on a flat surface. Add fish, slaw and sauce. Top with chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

Tips:

You can make the sauce the day before and let the flavor marinate together overnight or make it just before. It’s good either way. Your slaw already has plenty of lime in it, so it’s not necessary to add extra lime, but serving it with wedges is a nice touch. Frozen fish works, but thaw it and dry it well. You also can let your fish begin warming up to room temperature. Don’t leave it out too long, but if it’s slightly cool and dry, it’ll be almost thirsty and ready to soak up the spices in the oven. Types of fish to use: Cod is my favorite, as it has a mild flavor and is very easy to cook with. You can also use tilapia or haddock, and I’m sure you could try it on Salmon too and get some great flavor with it. Your slaw needs to be served with a slotted spoon. It will shed moisture and leave a pool in the bottom of the bowl, so be sure to drain it with the spoon so your taco isn’t watery.



