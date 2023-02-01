The end of winter doesn’t mean the end of slow cooker season. This recipe has tons of flavor and is perfect as signs of the seasons are slowly changing.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite size pieces

1 lb baby red potatoes

8 oz white button mushrooms, quartered

4 carrots, peeled, sliced into rounds

3 medium leeks, thinly sliced (white/light green parts only)

1 c celery, sliced

1/2 c onion, diced

1 t garlic

2 T fresh parsley, chopped

1.5 T fresh time, chopped

1 t all-purpose seasoning blend

1/2 t ground black pepper

3.5 c chicken broth, divided

2 bay leaves

3 T corn starch

1 c frozen green peas



Directions: