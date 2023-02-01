The end of winter doesn’t mean the end of slow cooker season. This recipe has tons of flavor and is perfect as signs of the seasons are slowly changing.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite size pieces
1 lb baby red potatoes
8 oz white button mushrooms, quartered
4 carrots, peeled, sliced into rounds
3 medium leeks, thinly sliced (white/light green parts only)
1 c celery, sliced
1/2 c onion, diced
1 t garlic
2 T fresh parsley, chopped
1.5 T fresh time, chopped
1 t all-purpose seasoning blend
1/2 t ground black pepper
3.5 c chicken broth, divided
2 bay leaves
3 T corn starch
1 c frozen green peas


Directions:

  1. Combine chicken, potatoes, mushrooms, carrots, leeks, celery, onion, garlic, parsley, time, all purpose seasoning and pepper into 6 qt slow cooker.  
  2. Add 3 C chicken broth, reserving remaining ¼ c for later.  
  3. Stir well to combine and add bay leaves.  Cover and cook low and slow for 6-8 hours, or on high for about 4 hours until chicken and veggies are tender.
  4. Combine the remaining ¼ c chicken broth with corn starch in small bowl and mix until smooth.
  5. Add cornstarch slurry to slow cooker and stir in frozen peas.  Stir well.  Cook on high for an additional 20-30 minutes.  
  6. Remove/discard bay leaves before serving.