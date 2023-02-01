The end of winter doesn’t mean the end of slow cooker season. This recipe has tons of flavor and is perfect as signs of the seasons are slowly changing.
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite size pieces
1 lb baby red potatoes
8 oz white button mushrooms, quartered
4 carrots, peeled, sliced into rounds
3 medium leeks, thinly sliced (white/light green parts only)
1 c celery, sliced
1/2 c onion, diced
1 t garlic
2 T fresh parsley, chopped
1.5 T fresh time, chopped
1 t all-purpose seasoning blend
1/2 t ground black pepper
3.5 c chicken broth, divided
2 bay leaves
3 T corn starch
1 c frozen green peas
Directions:
- Combine chicken, potatoes, mushrooms, carrots, leeks, celery, onion, garlic, parsley, time, all purpose seasoning and pepper into 6 qt slow cooker.
- Add 3 C chicken broth, reserving remaining ¼ c for later.
- Stir well to combine and add bay leaves. Cover and cook low and slow for 6-8 hours, or on high for about 4 hours until chicken and veggies are tender.
- Combine the remaining ¼ c chicken broth with corn starch in small bowl and mix until smooth.
- Add cornstarch slurry to slow cooker and stir in frozen peas. Stir well. Cook on high for an additional 20-30 minutes.
- Remove/discard bay leaves before serving.