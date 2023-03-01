Vegetable beef soup is an easy way to utilize canned veggies in your pantry and have a hearty, healthy and delicious meal. Use what ever vegetables you want, and pair it with stew meat and a special Tuscan seasoning blend that is sure to be full of flavor.

Ingredients:

– 1 lb beef stew meat, cubed

– 3 small red potatoes, cubed

– 1 can peas

– 1 can corn

– 1 head of broccoli, chopped

– 1 can unsalted diced tomatoes, undrained

– 1 medium onion, chopped

– 3 celery ribs, sliced

– 2 carrots, sliced

– 2-3 cans unsalted beef broth (30-40 oz)

– Water (add last)

– Spinach (to taste/desire)

– Assorted Seasonings to Taste, between;

– 1-2 Bay Leaves

– 1 t Pepper

– 1-2 T Tuscan Seasoning (see bottom)

– 1 T Garlic powder

– 1 T Turmeric

Directions:

1. Cube three small red potatoes into approximately 8 pieces each.

2. Slice carrots and celery into small pieces.

3. Chop onion into small pieces

4. Cube beef stew meat into bite sized pieces

5. Add all ingredients into crock pot. Add 2 cans unsalted beef broth. Mix in water until all the ingredients are at least partially submerged. You can also use all broth if so desired.

6. Add seasonings to taste.

7. Turn crock pot on low for 5-7 hours until cooked.

HOW TO SERVE

• Bread and Butter on the Side

TIPS:

– You don’t need to cook the meat prior to putting it in the crock pot. Raw meat will work for stew meat. You can leave ground beef raw also, but you might find the texture is better cooking it ahead of time, and you might want to either use the leanest beef possible or drain the fat if cooking ahead of time.

– Use the Tuscan seasoning recipe below for some delicious flavor to complement the beef.

TUSCAN SEASONING:

3 T dried oregano

3 T dried rosemary

3 T dried basil

1.5 T dried sage

1.5 T dried thyme



Store in an airtight container and use as needed/desired. In the above recipe, you will NOT use all of it. Just 2-3 T of it.