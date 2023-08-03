Here’s a recipe for great flavorful Asian food at home that will easily become a staple in your routine. It’s also healthy with fresh ingredients and can be adapted to fit low sodium or gluten free diets.

INGREDIENTS:

– ~ 1-2 lbs flank steak – thinly sliced and chopped into 2-3″ pieces

– 1 can beef broth (~14 oz)

– ⅔ cup low sodium soy sauce or tamari sauce

– ⅓ cup brown sugar

– 1 tablespoon sesame oil

– 2 tablespoon minced garlic

– ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes – (optional)

– 3-4 cups broccoli florets

– 2 tablespoons cornstarch

– 4 tablespoons cold water

DIRECTIONS:

Spray the inside of your slow cooker with non-stick spray. You can also use this nifty oil sprayer at home to spray pure oil at home into pans, crock pots and more, without the added chemicals. Add your chopped steak, beef broth, soy sauce/tamari sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic and your chili flakes into the slow cooker. Cover and cook high for 2-3 hours or low for 4-5 hours. If you cook beyond 5 hours, it will still be delicious, but your meat will be soo tender it will fall apart. If you like it sliced, limit it to the 4-5 hour time period, but it’s not necessary. About 25 minutes before serving, mix your corn starch and water until dissolved in a small bowl. Add your resulting slurry mixture to the crock pot and stir together. Cover and cook for another 20-25 minutes. Prepare your broccoli by steaming it or microwaving it, or use this great, convenient vegetable steamer that’s versatile for all kinds of veggies. A freezer bag for steaming works fine, but raw florets steamed in a pan work the best. I recommend avoiding boiling your broccoli to cook it as you lose flavor and ingredients. Just before serving, quickly toss your drained and cooked/steamed broccoli into the crock pot. Serve with sesame seeds and white rice for a delicious authentic meal.

TIPS/TRICKS:

– The longer you cook the meat, the more tender it gets. It will be submerged and be just fine, but if you cook it too long it tends to fall apart. That’s okay though, it doesn’t compromise the flavor, but you’ll loose the classic little “strips” of meat when you get take-out.

– Use low sodium soy sauce to cut the salt, or switch to Tamari sauce for gluten free.

– While I have not tried it, I imagine you could easily swap your beef for chicken or pork, just use chicken broth if you do.

– If you can’t find flank steak, you can use beef stew pieces or finely sliced other cuts of steak, but you’ll lose the traditional combination of beef and broccoli. I haven’t done this, but as long as your meat has enough moisture during the day it should still help cook it just fine.

– Ditch your store bought bottle of non-stick spray and trade it in for a oil spray bottle you can fill at home. I have a few and they work great. You can buy a couple and have olive and vegetable oil like I do. Every few weeks, I do empty it and wash it to keep it from clogging, but I feel better about using this compared to the non-stick spray that has added chemicals in it. Instead, I get the perfect amount of oil spritzed in my pans every time.

– Adding a microwave vegetable steamer you can use at home is a must have. I use ours to steam broccoli, carrots and more, and you can even use it to cook noodles, meats and more. This 2 quart one is good for small meals, large meals and more. Just add water to the bottom and place it in the microwave, like I did for the broccoli in this recipe.