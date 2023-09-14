It’s finally fall weather, and that’s the perfect time to introduce some fall flavor into the kitchen. And, what’s a better way than to use the crock-pot!
This recipe takes a timeless French dish and with a little extra prep at the beginning will be one you’ll add to your routine list of food to cook, especially as the cooler months arrive!
Ingredients
- 5 slices bacon finely chopped
- 3-3.5 pounds boneless beef chuck cut to 1-2 inch chunks
- 1.5 cup red cooking wine
- 2.5 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup flour*
- 3 garlic cloves finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons thyme finely chopped
- 5 medium Carrots sliced
- 1 pound baby potatoes I used tri color
- 8 ounces fresh mushrooms sliced
- fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Instructions
- In a large sauté pan, cook 6 strips of bacon over medium high heat until just crisp. Place the bacon strips into the bottom of the slow cooker.
- Leaving the bacon grease in the pan, place your beef in the pan to sear on each side for 2-3 minutes. Salt and pepper each side as you flip it. Transfer beef to slow cooker.
- Add the red wine to your skillet, scraping the sides and the brown bits into the wine. Simmer and reduce for 5 minutes before slowly adding chicken broth and tomato sauce. Add soy sauce and stir. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, allowing it to gently boil, but not too much.
- If desired, slowly whisk in the flour into the liquid sauce until mixed.
- Add your sauce to the slow cooker by carefully pouring on top of the meat.
- Add garlic, thyme, carrots, potatoes and mushrooms into the slow cooker. Stir it up and cook either low and slow for 8-10 hours or on high for 6.
- Once finished, garnish with fresh parsley and serve in a bowl or on a plate.
TIPS AND TRICKS
- You don’t have to add the flour in, it helps the sauce to thicken up a bit, but is not necessary. I prefer it without the flour in the sauce to make it a little more soup or broth-like. For a more stew-like texture, add the flour. You could also substitute with corn starch, but I have not tried this.
- Use tamari sauce instead of soy sauce to keep this recipe gluten free.
- Using the boneless beef chuck is preferred as it allows for the meat to stay more in chunks and to not get stringy and fall apart as it cooks. The meat will be perfectly tender once it’s done. You can also instead of buying the roast pick up stew meat at the store, though sometimes it’s cheaper to cut it up yourself.
- Feel free to also add onions to your dish. I wanted to shy away from it, but some onion petals and chunks might be really good in there.
- It doesn’t matter what kind of red wine you have. You’ll get the same flavor out of it, and honestly if you have an old bottle that you thought about pouring out, save it for cooking with recipes like this one.