It’s finally fall weather, and that’s the perfect time to introduce some fall flavor into the kitchen. And, what’s a better way than to use the crock-pot!

This recipe takes a timeless French dish and with a little extra prep at the beginning will be one you’ll add to your routine list of food to cook, especially as the cooler months arrive!

Ingredients

5 slices bacon finely chopped

3-3.5 pounds boneless beef chuck cut to 1-2 inch chunks

1.5 cup red cooking wine

2.5 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup flour*

3 garlic cloves finely chopped

2 Tablespoons thyme finely chopped

5 medium Carrots sliced

1 pound baby potatoes I used tri color

8 ounces fresh mushrooms sliced

fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions

In a large sauté pan, cook 6 strips of bacon over medium high heat until just crisp. Place the bacon strips into the bottom of the slow cooker. Leaving the bacon grease in the pan, place your beef in the pan to sear on each side for 2-3 minutes. Salt and pepper each side as you flip it. Transfer beef to slow cooker. Add the red wine to your skillet, scraping the sides and the brown bits into the wine. Simmer and reduce for 5 minutes before slowly adding chicken broth and tomato sauce. Add soy sauce and stir. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, allowing it to gently boil, but not too much. If desired, slowly whisk in the flour into the liquid sauce until mixed. Add your sauce to the slow cooker by carefully pouring on top of the meat. Add garlic, thyme, carrots, potatoes and mushrooms into the slow cooker. Stir it up and cook either low and slow for 8-10 hours or on high for 6. Once finished, garnish with fresh parsley and serve in a bowl or on a plate.

TIPS AND TRICKS